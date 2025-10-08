  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Congratulations to WWE Superstar Bron Breakker

Congratulations to WWE Superstar Bron Breakker

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Oct 08, 2025 15:31 GMT
Bron Breakker finally has a reason to celebrate (image via WWE)
Bron Breakker finally has a reason to celebrate (image via WWE)

Bron Breakker is one of the biggest stars on WWE RAW at present, even though he doesn't currently have a match planned for Crown Jewel: Perth.

Ad

Congratulations are in order for Breakker, since he has now completed five years as a wrestler, making his official debut on October 8th, 2020.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

It was just four months later in February 2021 that Breakker was signed to a developmental deal with WWE. The company clearly knew that the son of Rick Steiner was set to be a massive star and has since climbed through the ranks in WWE under the tutelage of Paul Heyman.

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

Breakker proved his worth in NXT and is already showing he has what it takes to be a future WrestleMania main eventer alongside Bronson Reed in The Vision.

Ad

What's next for Bron Breakker?

It's incredible to think that Breakker has only been wrestling for five years, and he is already at the top of the company. He is clearly someone who will become a household name in the coming years and should have been given the chance to face John Cena ahead of his retirement in December.

Even though Breakker isn't part of Crown Jewel: Perth, it's likely that he will be involved in the Street Fight between Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed, since the two men have become close friends.

Ad

WWE fans await the feud between Roman Reigns and Breakker to start, since it was Breakker who Speared Roman the night after WrestleMania 41 and sent him out on hiatus. It appears that this could be a WrestleMania-level match and WWE will begin this build in a few months time instead.

Bron Breakker is waiting in the wings for his shot whilst his two Vision teammates are part of the two most high-profile matches this weekend in Perth, Australia.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Phillipa Marie
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications