Congratulations to WWE Superstar Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker is one of the biggest stars on WWE RAW at present, even though he doesn't currently have a match planned for Crown Jewel: Perth. Congratulations are in order for Breakker, since he has now completed five years as a wrestler, making his official debut on October 8th, 2020. It was just four months later in February 2021 that Breakker was signed to a developmental deal with WWE. The company clearly knew that the son of Rick Steiner was set to be a massive star and has since climbed through the ranks in WWE under the tutelage of Paul Heyman. Breakker proved his worth in NXT and is already showing he has what it takes to be a future WrestleMania main eventer alongside Bronson Reed in The Vision. What's next for Bron Breakker?It's incredible to think that Breakker has only been wrestling for five years, and he is already at the top of the company. He is clearly someone who will become a household name in the coming years and should have been given the chance to face John Cena ahead of his retirement in December. Even though Breakker isn't part of Crown Jewel: Perth, it's likely that he will be involved in the Street Fight between Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed, since the two men have become close friends. WWE fans await the feud between Roman Reigns and Breakker to start, since it was Breakker who Speared Roman the night after WrestleMania 41 and sent him out on hiatus. It appears that this could be a WrestleMania-level match and WWE will begin this build in a few months time instead. Bron Breakker is waiting in the wings for his shot whilst his two Vision teammates are part of the two most high-profile matches this weekend in Perth, Australia.