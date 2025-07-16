Congratulations to WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair will be reaching a major WWE milestone soon. The veteran was in action over the weekend at Evolution 2025 but came up short.

Flair made her NXT debut on July 17, 2013, and has accomplished a lot during her twelve years on television. She was called up to the main roster in 2015 and has become one of the most popular stars in the women's division. Flair captured the NXT Women's Championship twice and has become a singles champion fourteen times on the main roster so far.

Flair is currently in a tag team with Alexa Bliss on WWE SmackDown. The unlikely duo competed in a Fatal Four-Way match at Evolution for the Women's Tag Team Championship, but The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez were able to retain the title.

Liv Morgan was originally Raquel Rodriguez's partner, but she suffered a dislocated shoulder last month on RAW and was unable to compete at the PLE.

Former WWE writer explains why Charlotte Flair has been paired with Alexa Bliss

Vince Russo recently shared why he thought the company decided to put Charlotte Flair in a tag team with Alexa Bliss on SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo suggested that Flair has been placed in a tag team to try to turn her babyface. He also criticized WWE for not providing a reason on television as to why the two decided to start working together.

"This is their attempt to make Charlotte Flair babyface by giving her a rub with Alexa Bliss. However, there’s no story here. Alexa Bliss, there has been no explanation of why she’s saddling up Flair. Give me something man. She’s not trying to really befriend Charlotte. She’s just showing up wherever Charlotte is. Give me something, give me a reason first that so I can understand, wrap my head around it." [From 14:53 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Charlotte Flair missed the entirety of 2024 due to injury. She returned during the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year and emerged victorious. Tiffany Stratton defeated the 39-year-old at WrestleMania 41 to retain the WWE Women's Championship. Only time will tell what the company has in store for Bliss and Flair on SmackDown following their loss at Evolution.

