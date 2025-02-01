Congratulations to WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes!

Cody Rhodes is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens in a ladder match at Royal Rumble 2025. The American Nightmare has reached a massive milestone ahead of the blockbuster clash and congratulations are in order for the star.

Rhodes finally finished his story at last year's WrestleMania, dethroning Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title on Night Two of the Show of Shows. He has successfully defended the gold against some of the top names in the sports entertainment juggernaut like AJ Styles, Logan Paul, Solo Sikoa, and Kevin Owens since then.

Moreover, Cody Rhodes has also put his title on the line in many house shows and dark matches. After all the hardships, the 39-year-old has reached 300 days as the Undisputed WWE Champion today. It's quite rare for world champions in this day and age to hold a title for 300 days. Just two months shy of a year, Rhodes has done immensely well for himself, considering how many times he has defended his title.

Trending

Expand Tweet

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to congratulate Cody Rhodes for hitting this amazing milestone!

Cody Rhodes' reign to end at WWE Royal Rumble 2025?

Kevin Owens is challenging Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship for the third time in the last six months. He faced crushing losses against Cody Rhodes at Bash In Berlin 2024 and at Saturday Night's Main Event in December.

While speaking on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. said he wants KO to win the title from Rhodes at the Royal Rumble premium live event. Prinze Jr. heaped praise on The Prizefighter and added that he deserves to have a "reign of terror" over Cody Rhodes until Roman Reigns possibly gets back into the world title scene.

The veteran personality also proposed that Owens should appear at shows with the Winged-Eagle Title instead of the regular belt if he becomes champion.

"Kevin Owens has been so great in these promos, so great, there are not a lot of people that could go toe-to-toe with him on the microphone that he's genuinely got me convinced he deserves to win the belt and have a sort of evil reign of terror over Cody while Roman finishes up his Bloodline stuff. And I think he would come out with the Winged [Eagle] belt instead of the World Championship belt, like an insult to it. Or if he has both on one shoulder when he walks out." [From 20:58 onwards]

It will be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes ends his feud with Kevin Owens after a decisive victory at Royal Rumble or if the latter stops his title run at the event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback