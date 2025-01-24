Congratulations to WWE Superstar Dragon Lee

WWE Superstar Dragon Lee has every reason to be happy right now. The star has shared an emotional message on social media.

Earlier, Lee posted on social media that he and his wife were waiting to welcome their child into the world. He said that she was on her way.

"Princesa on the way 🙏🏻♥️," he weote.

Now, the star has welcomed his child to the world, announcing on social media again that he had his baby.

"Welcome to this wonderful world 🌎," Lee announced.

Lee is currently part of RAW and the Speed Champion. However, he has been absent from matches recently. He appeared on Main Event in December and had his last main roster match on RAW when he teamed with Rey Mysterio to face the Creed Brothers.

However, the star has been backstage several times, including in Logan Paul's vlog, where he called him Rey Mysterio. It remains to be seen when the star will next wrestle.

But for now, with the happy news in his life, Lee has every reason to celebrate.

Sportskeeda congratulates WWE Superstar Dragon Lee and his family in this happy time of their lives.

