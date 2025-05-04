Congratulations to WWE Superstar Finn Balor and his wife

Finn Balor is one of the top superstars in WWE. The Judgment Day member recently shared some good news about his personal life, and hence, congratulations are in order.

Ad

Balor and Mexican sports journalist Vero Rodríguez made their relationship public in June 2019 during an interview at the UEFA Champions League final. The Prince proposed to Vero the following day, and the duo got married in August 2019 in a private ceremony in Tulum.

Finn Balor and Vero Rodríguez appear to have renewed their wedding vows, and the WWE Superstar confirmed it with a post on his Instagram handle. He stated that marrying Rodriguez once "wasn't enough."

Ad

Trending

"When getting married to you once wasn’t enough #BurningLove," wrote Finn Balor.

Check out The Judgment Day member's post on Instagram below:

Ad

Vero Rodriguez also reacted to Finn Balor's post with a heart emoji:

Vero Rodriguez's comment

Finn Balor's faction, The Judgment Day, might soon break up in WWE

The Judgment Day currently consists of Finn Balor, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, and Carlito. They have ruled over Monday Night RAW, but a few cracks have appeared among the members in recent times.

Ad

While speaking on a recent edition of the Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes stated that The Judgment Day splitting up is a possibility in the post-WrestleMania 41 season.

"I think it's some kind of a split. I could see Finn and JD McDonagh going maybe their own way into a tag team, potentially. I'd imagine that Liv and Raquel stay with Dom, and then maybe Carlito finds himself, you know, back to work and regularly, hopefully. But I could see a split post WrestleMania," said WrestleVotes.

Ad

It will be interesting to see how WWE CCO Triple H books Balor and his stablemates in the coming weeks. Could they go their separate ways by the end of the year? Only time will tell.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kaushik Das Kaushik is an avid sports lover that likes to write about football, AEW, WWE, and other sports. He has been with Sportskeeda since 2019 in various roles such as writer, editor, and currently, Assistant Content Manager (AEW).



When not drowned in watching sports, Kaushik likes to catch up on anime and read mangas like One Piece, Black Clover, Boruto, and much more!! Know More