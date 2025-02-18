Congratulations to WWE Superstar Gunther

Gunther's WrestleMania match was made official last week on RAW when the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner, Jey Uso, chose The Ring General. The Austrian star will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against The Yeet Master this April in Las Vegas.

The Imperium leader won the title at SummerSlam in August 2024 and has defeated all challengers since then. Today marks his 200th day as World Heavyweight Champion, but if Uso manages to dethrone Gunther at The Show of Shows, the latter won't celebrate his 300th day as champion.

The Ring General became known for his long title reigns. He held the NXT United Kingdom Championship for 870 days and the Intercontinental Title for 666 days before he lost to Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 40.

The Austrian will face another underdog who aims to dethrone him this year: Jey Uso, who hopes to win his first World Championship.

Will Gunther overcome the power of Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41?

Gunther is known as The Ring General for a reason, but last year, he put a blotch on his record and made it clear that he does have some weaknesses that can be exploited.

Sami Zayn wasn't the person many fans believed would take the championship from him, but he did the unthinkable in front of his whole family and defeated The Ring General.

Uso could do the same thing if he can use his weaknesses against him. Uso has the skills he needs in the ring, and The Yeet Master could use his speed advantage to ensure that he walks out with the championship.

Last year, Jey Uso had his hand raised when he took on his own brother, Jimmy Uso, at WrestleMania 40. This time around, he could be leaving the biggest event of the year with the World Championship if he is able to get past The Ring General.

