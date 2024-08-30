Congratulations to WWE Superstar Jade Cargill!

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill has achieved a major milestone in her professional wrestling career. The former Women's Tag Team Champion recently took to social media to react to this accomplishment.

Cargill started her wrestling career with All Elite Wrestling in 2020, where she made a huge name by becoming the longest-reigning TBS Champion in the history of the Tony Khan-led promotion. In 2023, the 32-year-old joined World Wrestling Entertainment and has already made a huge impact by winning the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Bianca Belair. After dropping the gold against Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, the duo are now looking to reclaim the titles this Saturday at Bash in Berlin.

Meanwhile, congratulations are in order, as Jade Cargill has now completed 100 matches in her professional wrestling career. In her latest bout, she teamed up with Bianca Belair to lock horns with Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell during a WWE live event in Germany on August 29, 2024.

Following this massive achievement, Cargill took to X/Twitter to react to it. The former TBS Champion said she was blessed and found it crazy that she competed in her 100th match in Germany.

"100 matches. WOW. Yall I wrestled my 100th match EVER. Blessings. That’s crazyyyyy," she wrote.

According to the Cage Match database, Jade Cargill has an incredible win/loss record since starting her career in 2020. The 32-year-old has won a whopping 92 matches till now. It will be interesting to see how her career unfolds in the coming years.

Jade Cargill talked about a possible match against Bianca Belair in WWE

During a conversation with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Jade Cargill talked about a possible dream match against her current tag team partner Bianca Belair. Cargill said that this topic had come up a lot between them and she would not rule out a match against The EST in a future WWE Premium Live Event.

"I mean we laugh about it, we talk about it because I promise you it's the topic of discussion every week. But right now, we're just here to elevate the Women's Tag Team division." Cargill continued, "We're just here to hopefully put it on a PLE one day. Is it inevitable? I don't know but right now, we're just focused on that."

It remains to be seen if Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair will reclaim the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at Bash in Berlin.

