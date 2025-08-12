Congratulations to WWE Superstar Kevin Owens!

By Vivek Sharma
Published Aug 12, 2025 09:59 GMT
Big day for Kevin Owens! (Image from WWE.com)
Kevin Owens on WWE TV (Image from wwe.com)

Kevin Owens is going through a tough time in his WWE career, as he is sidelined due to an injury. However, The Prizefighter has reached a huge milestone with the company amid his absence, and thus has a reason to celebrate.

Ad

Owens has been a part of the global sports entertainment juggernaut for over a decade. Unlike many of his WWE colleagues, KO did not come through the company's Performance Center and made a name for himself on the independent circuit and in Ring of Honor before signing with the Stamford-based promotion.

KO was a part of NXT for nearly a year before moving up to the main roster. The former Universal Champion was officially announced as a WWE Superstar on August 12, 2014. Hence, he has completed 11 years with the company. Owens has achieved a lot in the past 11 years, including headlining WrestleMania twice.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!

We would like to send our congratulations to the 41-year-old on his big day and hope to see him make a grand comeback to the squared circle.

Kevin Owens has been on the sidelines since before WWE WrestleMania 41

Kevin Owens was on one of the best runs of his career before he was ruled out of in-ring action due to an injury. The Prizefighter was slated to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41, but shortly before the show, he revealed that he wouldn't be able to compete at The Showcase of Immortals due to a neck injury.

Ad

KO reportedly underwent surgery last month, which was successful. However, he is expected to be out for the remainder of the year, and there is a chance that he may never return to in-ring action.

Regardless of what the future holds for Kevin Owens, he has arguably had a Hall of Fame-worthy career with WWE. The 41-year-old is a Grand Slam Champion and was trusted by the company as Stone Cold Steve Austin's opponent for his first match in 19 years.

The Prizefighter also ended The Usos' historic tag team title reign with Sami Zayn by his side.

About the author
Vivek Sharma

Vivek Sharma

Twitter icon

Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.

Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.

He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time.

Know More

Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications