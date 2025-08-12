Congratulations to WWE Superstar Kevin Owens!

Kevin Owens is going through a tough time in his WWE career, as he is sidelined due to an injury. However, The Prizefighter has reached a huge milestone with the company amid his absence, and thus has a reason to celebrate.Owens has been a part of the global sports entertainment juggernaut for over a decade. Unlike many of his WWE colleagues, KO did not come through the company's Performance Center and made a name for himself on the independent circuit and in Ring of Honor before signing with the Stamford-based promotion. KO was a part of NXT for nearly a year before moving up to the main roster. The former Universal Champion was officially announced as a WWE Superstar on August 12, 2014. Hence, he has completed 11 years with the company. Owens has achieved a lot in the past 11 years, including headlining WrestleMania twice.We would like to send our congratulations to the 41-year-old on his big day and hope to see him make a grand comeback to the squared circle.Kevin Owens has been on the sidelines since before WWE WrestleMania 41Kevin Owens was on one of the best runs of his career before he was ruled out of in-ring action due to an injury. The Prizefighter was slated to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41, but shortly before the show, he revealed that he wouldn't be able to compete at The Showcase of Immortals due to a neck injury.KO reportedly underwent surgery last month, which was successful. However, he is expected to be out for the remainder of the year, and there is a chance that he may never return to in-ring action.Regardless of what the future holds for Kevin Owens, he has arguably had a Hall of Fame-worthy career with WWE. The 41-year-old is a Grand Slam Champion and was trusted by the company as Stone Cold Steve Austin's opponent for his first match in 19 years. The Prizefighter also ended The Usos' historic tag team title reign with Sami Zayn by his side.