Congratulations to WWE Superstar Kevin Owens!

Kevin Owens has had an interesting few weeks after being forced to step away from the ring ahead of WrestleMania due to a neck injury. His scheduled match against Randy Orton was also cancelled, leading to Orton issuing an open challenge at The Show of Shows.

The former Universal Champion has had a lot of bad news recently, but finally, he has something to celebrate today as May 7th marks his 25 years in wrestling. Not only that, but it is his 41st birthday, which means that he made his debut on his 16th birthday back in 2000.

Owens made a name for himself all over the world before he made his WWE debut as Kevin Owens in 2024. The former World Champion was known as Kevin Steen for much of his career, but he changed his name to honor Owen Hart when he made it to World Wrestling Entertainment.

The Prizefighter has since been able to continue a never-ending story against Sami Zayn, after the two men travelled the world ahead of the WWE move and have both been on the same roster numerous times.

Kevin Owens may not wrestle again

It is bittersweet for Owens to make it to a 25-year career after the news he received earlier this year. His neck injury could cause him some real problems when he tries to return to the ring, and the severity remains unknown.

Neck injuries ended the careers of Big E and Tyson Kidd, but Daniel Bryan, Edge, and Paige have all been able to return after numerous years. It seems that he could be out of action for more than a year, and WWE will then monitor the situation to see if he's able to return.

Owens has been an integral part of the WWE roster over the past few years and deserves to return if he can, or at least have a final match.

