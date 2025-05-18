Congratulations to WWE Superstar Kevin Owens!

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens may not have a lot to celebrate at the moment after being forced out of WrestleMania 41, after revealing that he had to undergo neck surgery.
The former Universal Champion recently noted that it has been 10 years since he made his debut on WWE RAW, when he answered John Cena's United States Championship open challenge.
Owens made his debut on the main roster while he was still NXT Champion and made quite the impact in his first clash against John Cena. In the years that followed, Owens has been face and heel. He's been friends with Sami Zayn and against him, teamed with Chris Jericho, then put him on his list. He even became one of Triple H's master plans when he helped screw over Seth Rollins to become Universal Champion.
It has been an entertaining decade for Owens, who is currently on the sidelines while he figures out what path is best to take with his neck injury.
Kevin Owens announced back in April that he would be unable to compete against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41 and was then replaced by Joe Hendry at The Show of Shows.
What's next for Kevin Owens in WWE?
Owens is in a tough position at present because neck surgery could potentially end his career or keep him sidelined for more than a year. This could be one of the reasons why the 41-year-old has yet to undergo surgery more than a month after WrestleMania 41 has passed.
Kevin Owens recently noted in his most recent update video that he was assessing different paths, so there was a chance that he could avoid surgery. However, it was unclear how long he would be sidelined for.
Owens remains one of WWE's biggest stars, and he would have a place in WWE whenever he's able to return. However, the next few months will be crucial for his career.