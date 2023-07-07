Congratulations to WWE Superstar Matt Riddle

In a new post on her official Twitter handle, Misha Montana announced that she and Matt Riddle are expecting a baby.

Matt Riddle has been romantically involved with Misha Montana for a while now. Montana occasionally posts pictures with Riddle on her Instagram handle.

Montana recently posted a bunch of pictures on her official Twitter handle, revealing that she's pregnant. She added that the baby is due to arrive on December 2023. Montana tagged Riddle in her tweet with a "Smiling face with 3 hearts" emoji.

Matt Riddle later retweeted the now-viral tweet.

Matt Riddle has been quite popular with the WWE Universe for a while now

After a successful stint in NXT, Matt Riddle made his way to the main roster in mid-2020. He has been doing quite well for himself since then. His biggest claim to fame during his current run was his on-screen alliance with in-ring legend Randy Orton. The Viper got injured last year, causing Riddle to carry on as a solo act since then.

Orton is big on Riddle and had the following to say about him while talking to BT Sport:

"When I'm out there in the ring and the red light is on, I'm feeling his energy and the people are feeling it and it's a weird thing he's got. He's got something special. He's a lot smarter than he lets on, on TV, in real life. He's a sharp dude. I think - he's lucky to have me there, I'm giving him the rub - I think, I'm more lucky to have Riddle with me because of why you're asking me that question: You're having a lot of fun out there, I see you smiling, I see you having a good time in this babyface run. I think that is directly related to him," said Orton.

Riddle's personal life has been quite chaotic for some time now. He divorced his ex-wife Lisa last year. He began dating Montana months later. Montana showered praise on Riddle while being interviewed earlier this year.

Congratulations to Riddle and Misha Montana!

