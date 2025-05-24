Congratulations WWE Superstar Roman Reigns

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified May 24, 2025 04:14 GMT
Roman Reigns (Image Credits: wwe.com)
Roman Reigns has captivated millions of WWE fans worldwide with his larger-than-life persona. He commands a massive fan following, and his popularity continues to soar. The OTC recently reached a personal milestone, so congratulations are in order.

Reigns has been missing in action since the night Bron Breakker joined forces with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman to lay waste to him and CM Punk. The angle was done to write the OG Bloodline leader off television to amp up the feud.

Fans have since been patiently waiting to see the Original Tribal Chief back on their television screens. Only time will tell when he will make his return, but his fans have a reason to celebrate today.

Roman Reigns crossed 10 million followers on his Instagram, becoming only the 7th WWE Superstar to do so.

Will Roman Reigns return to WWE anytime soon?

Roman Reigns isn't advertised for either Saturday Night's Main Event or Money in the Bank, which indicates that he will remain off TV for the foreseeable future. His part-time status has drawn criticism from fans and veterans alike.

Former WWE announcer Jonathan Coachman explained how the absence of the OTC is hurting the product.

"He already misses two or three months at a time, and as long as this is a narrative that everybody's struggling, tickets, TV viewership, you need your biggest star. Roman Reigns is arguably one of the three biggest stars in the company and he never works, and he just said, 'My next deal's gonna be my last, probably. Three more years is all I can do.' All he can do of what? He only shows up, what would you say, 15 times a year, maybe, on the show?"
Will he show up to help CM Punk and Sami Zayn beat Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins this Saturday? Only time will tell.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
