Congratulations to WWE Superstar Roman Reigns!

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns is currently on a hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming. Amid his absence, major news recently broke related to the OTC's personal life.

Roman Reigns was last seen on WWE TV on RAW after WrestleMania 41. During the red brand's show, the OG Bloodline leader came out to confront Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins. However, he was brutally taken out by The Visionary's new teammate, Bron Breakker. Since then, the OTC has not been seen in the Stamford-based promotion. According to multiple reports, he could return ahead of SummerSlam 2025.

Amid speculation about his return, major news related to Reigns' personal life has recently come to light. On the latest edition of WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda Wrestlebinge, host Joe Lowry revealed that the former Undisputed WWE Champion was recently blessed with a baby.

"By the way, congratulations to Roman Reigns, he's had another baby. Good stuff there," Lowry said. [19:42 - 19:47]

Check out the podcast below:

Many believe Roman Reigns will return ahead of SummerSlam 2025 to align with Jacob Fatu, and the two stars could start a feud with Solo Sikoa's Bloodline. The new United States Champion's stable is now stronger than ever after Tonga Loa's return and Tala Tonga's addition. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Reigns' future.

We at Sportskeeda congratulate Roman Reigns and his family on this incredible news.

