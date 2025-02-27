Congratulations to WWE Superstar Roxanne Perez

WWE Superstar Roxanne Perez shared a heartfelt message after reaching a major milestone in wrestling. Perez defeated The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez earlier this month on WWE RAW to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

The former NXT Women's Champion shared that she has spent ten years in wrestling and wanted to accomplish a major goal. She shared a heartfelt message today on social media, noting that she promised herself a decade ago that she would make it to WrestleMania someday. The 23-year-old added that she would not let the opportunity pass her by and dedicated the Women's Elimination Chamber match to her younger self.

"10 years ago I began my wrestling journey and made a promise to my 13 year old self that I’d make it to Wrestlemania one day. I won’t let it slip through my fingers, this one’s for her. #EliminationChamberRox," she wrote.

The winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber match will earn a Women's World Championship match against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41. Charlotte Flair won the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this month and selected WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton as her WrestleMania opponent.

Roxanne Perez reveals she doesn't want to retire until she faces former WWE star

Roxanne Perez recently shared that she would not retire from in-ring competition until she gets the opportunity to face former WWE Superstar AJ Lee.

The former Divas Champion has not wrestled a match in a decade, but fans are still holding out hope that she will return someday. In an interview with Ring The Belle, Roxanne Perez noted that it would be her dream for Lee to return to the company. She added that she would not retire until she got the opportunity to square off against the 37-year-old.

"It's going, we're trying you know. Hopefully, one day, she'll come back and maybe we can all do something together. That would be, that would be like my dream. I can't retire until I have a match against AJ Lee. So you know, I can't be 80 years old wrestling either, so," Roxanne Perez said. [2:17 - 2:33]

You can check out the video below:

Roxanne Perez will be competing in her first Women's Elimination Chamber match this weekend. It will be interesting to see if she can punch her ticket to WWE WrestleMania 41 by emerging victorious at the PLE this Saturday in Toronto, Canada.

