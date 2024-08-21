Congratulations to WWE Superstar Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins has become a familiar name in the pro wrestling world as he has been a part of WWE for nearly 14 years. However, the Visionary's journey of a thousand miles started someplace else, and the first step for the same was taken on this day, 20 years ago.

Rollins made a name for himself across different wrestling promotions around the world before signing a deal with the Stamford-based promotion in 2010. Fast forward to 2024, and he is one of the most accomplished WWE Superstars of all time. The greatness is set to continue, as Seth has shown no signs of slowing down.

Seth Rollins' pro wrestling journey began at the age of 19, as he wrestled in the Iowa Independent scene. The Visionary made his in-ring debut on August 21, 2004, and thus congratulations are in order as he has now officially completed two decades in pro wrestling.

Seth Rollins was recently written off WWE programming

After a stellar 2023, where he became the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins had a pretty dismal 2024. The Visionary got injured in January during his match against Jinder Mahal and was sidelined for a couple of months. While he made it to WrestleMania 40, he lost his matches on both Night 1 and Night 2, losing the world title to Drew McIntyre.

After taking a brief hiatus, Rollins recently returned to WWE programming to challenge Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, he was unsuccessful in his attempt.

The Visionary then looked set to finally start his feud with CM Punk, but he was attacked by Bronson Reed a few weeks back on RAW. Seth was at the receiving end of multiple Tsunamis from the powerhouse and ended up coughing blood, following which it was announced that he had several broken ribs and would be out of action indefinitely.

It was also reported that Bronson Reed's attack on Seth Rollins was a kayfabe reason to write the latter off WWE programming. The Visionary is reportedly suffering from chronic issues and needs time off to make a full recovery. He is expected to go after Reed once he returns to action. The powerhouse, meanwhile, has continued on his path of destruction as he laid out R-Truth and injured him last week on RAW.

