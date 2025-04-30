Congratulations to WWE Superstar Stephanie Vaquer!

Congratulations are in order for WWE NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer, as she hit a major milestone outside the squared circle. The Chilean star has been on the rise ever since she signed with the Stamford-based company last year.

The Dark Angel recently took to her Instagram account to share a video to thank her fans for helping her reach one million followers on the social media platform. Vaquer is quite active on Instagram and has over 1360 posts on her profile.

"❤️ thank you for 1 million!" she wrote.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

After dominating NXT's women's division, Stephanie Vaquer showcased her capabilities on the main roster after WrestleMania 41. The 32-year-old made her RAW debut last week against the Women's World Champion IYO SKY. However, the match ended in a no-contest after Roxanne Perez took out the Damage CTRL member.

Vaquer secured her first win on the main roster this Monday. She put forth a praiseworthy performance to defeat American Made's Ivy Nile.

Stephanie Vaquer receives massive praise from WWE Hall of Famer

Wrestling legend Kevin Nash lauded Stephanie Vaquer following her match with IYO SKY.

Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer noted that Vaquer was as talented as anyone he had ever seen. Nash stated that he didn't have enough time to watch NXT. However, he opined that Stephanie would be a big star in the future.

"The girl that's the NXT Champion that wrestled SKY on Monday night, Stephanie Vaquer, she's as talented as anybody I have seen. I don't watch NXT. I don't have enough time in my life. They were having a hell of a match until that got f****d up. She's a star," he said. [From 1:25:55 to 1:26:32]

You can watch the video below for Kevin Nash's comments:

Between her two appearances on Monday Night RAW, Stephanie defended her NXT Women's Championship against Roxanne Perez last week. It will be interesting to see what plans the wrestling promotion has in store for Vaquer.

