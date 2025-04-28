Kevin Nash says WWE star is as talented as anyone he has ever seen

Kevin Nash was one of wrestling's biggest names in the 1990s and 2000s. In a recent podcast episode, the former WCW and WWE star showered praise on Stephanie Vaquer.

Vaquer defended the NXT Women's Championship against Giulia, Jaida Parker, and Jordynne Grace at Stand & Deliver on April 19. Two days later, her impromptu 14-minute bout with IYO SKY on RAW received rave reviews.

Nash said on his Kliq This podcast that Vaquer is a "star" with a bright future in WWE:

"The girl that's the NXT Champion that wrestled SKY on Monday night, Stephanie Vaquer, she's as talented as anybody I have f***ing seen. I don't watch NXT. I don't have enough time in my life. They were having a hell of a match until that got f****d up. She's a f***ing star." [1:25:55 – 1:26:32]

Fans chanted, "This is awesome!" twice during Vaquer's match against SKY. The thrilling encounter ended when Giulia and Roxanne Perez attacked both women, causing a no-contest.

Kevin Nash's advice for Raquel Rodriguez

On the same RAW episode, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria to regain the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Kevin Nash views Rodriguez as a modern-day version of the Diesel character he portrayed in WWE in the 1990s. However, he thinks Morgan's tag team partner should tweak how she sells offense from opponents.

"I think my Diesel mate needs to f***ing work tall," Nash continued. "She spends too much time bending over letting these shorter girls do s**t with her. I don't know if anybody else noticed that. But I see her kind of almost putting herself in position to let people [attack her] because she's so much bigger. Don't do that. Make them work big. Don't you work small. She's talented as f**k." [1:27:05 – 1:27:40]

Nash also explained why he thinks WWE should have made a big change to the 2025 Hall of Fame ceremony.

