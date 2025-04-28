Kevin Nash says WWE should have made big Hall of Fame change

Kevin Nash attended this year's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony on April 18. Reflecting on his WrestleMania 41 week experience, the legendary wrestler revealed why he thinks Triple H should have been the only inductee of the Class of 2025.

In the 1990s, Triple H was a member of the backstage WWE group The Kliq alongside Nash, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman, and Shawn Michaels. The Game's WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 included Lex Luger, Michelle McCool, and The Natural Disasters. Bret Hart and Steve Austin also received the inaugural Immortal Moment award for their WrestleMania 13 match.

On his Kliq This podcast, Nash said the entire ceremony should have been dedicated to Triple H due to his vast contributions to the wrestling industry:

"If you're gonna put somebody like Triple H in the Hall of Fame, he's the only one that goes in. You can put the other people in that are packages, but you just can't have people going up there because it's a special night for everybody, and everybody wants to tell their story." [13:10 – 13:46]

The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame also saw Dory Funk Sr., Ivan Koloff, and Kamala inducted as part of the Legacy wing.

Kevin Nash on Triple H's WWE accomplishments

In 2022, Triple H retired from in-ring competition due to a serious heart issue. WWE's Chief Content Officer was one of the company's top in-ring competitors for over two decades, winning 14 World Championships along the way.

Kevin Nash believes his long-time friend is one of the top 10 wrestlers ever:

"There's a lot of the boys and the ladies that have passed that deserve a spot in the Hall of Fame, and you have to pick four or five people that have passed to throw in, and people are obviously gonna be looked aside. But when you get somebody like Paul Levesque [Triple H] that's gonna go in, he's a 14-time World Champion. His career alone is gigantic. Like, one of the top 10 of all time, and I think one of the top four all time in making people look better." [15:19 – 16:21]

Nash joined the WWE Hall of Fame as a singles competitor in 2015 and as an nWo member in 2020.

Please credit Kliq This and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use Kevin Nash's quotes from this article.

