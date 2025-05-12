Congratulations to WWE Superstar Tamina

Tamina hasn't been seen in a WWE ring in more than two years, with her last major appearance coming at the 2023 Royal Rumble. Congratulations are now in order for her.

The 47-year-old made her debut in WWE in May 2010 alongside The Usos, meaning the trio is now celebrating 15 years on the main roster. She waited almost a decade to become a champion in the company and is now a former 24/7 and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. The veteran is also one of the longest-tenured athletes in the promotion at the moment.

It's unclear why she has been taken off the road and hasn't featured on TV since January 2023. The Bloodline story featuring her family members has been the hottest in recent years and could easily have included her.

What's next for Tamina on WWE TV?

It's unclear what brand Tamina is on at the moment since she has been absent from the company's programming for so long. However, if she were to return on SmackDown, there is potential for her to work with Naomi and Nia Jax.

The three women could form a female Bloodline since they are all family members and could then dominate the women's division. In the past, Jax expressed her desire to form a group with The Glow and the absent star. However, there needs to be a rival stable for them since Pure Fusion Collective and Damage CTRL recently disbanded.

There has been no real update on the Anoa'i family member or if her WWE contract is set to expire. She wasn't part of the recent batch of releases, meaning there could be some future plans for her or a new role that she could play behind the scenes for the company.

Do you wish to see Tamina, Naomi, and Jax form a faction? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

