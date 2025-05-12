Congratulations to WWE Superstar The Miz

The Miz shared some exciting news ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW. The veteran is currently aligned with Carmelo Hayes on SmackDown.

Ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW in Kentucky, The Miz took to social media to make a massive announcement about his career. The A-Lister shared that he was going to be the host of American Gladiators on Amazon Prime. You can check out the former champion's announcement in the post below.

"I’m thrilled to announce I’m the new host of AMERICAN GLADIATORS! The 10-year-old me is screaming. Huge thanks to MGM & Amazon Prime Video for trusting me with this iconic legacy. We’re honoring the original and bringing fresh energy to a whole new generation. AG IS BACK," he wrote.

The Miz was not booked for a match at WrestleMania 41 last month. He was recently defeated by Aleister Black in the latter's first match back in WWE. Black also got the better of Carmelo Hayes this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown.

The Miz makes bold prediction about major WWE star

The Miz recently made a bold prediction about John Cena's final year in the company.

In an interview with TMZ, the SmackDown star discussed John Cena's heel turn. He predicted that wrestling fans were going to enjoy Cena's run as a heel so much that the company would eventually decide to turn him babyface again.

"Now he is, and now they're going to be like, 'We like this. We're saying all the things you shouldn't say.' John Cena's being like, 'Oh my God,' and they're going to literally switch him back to being a babyface. They're going to start cheering him again. That's what happens. That's my prediction. I don't know if that's going to happen, but that is my prediction." (From 2:15 to 3:01)

The former reality TV star signed with the company in 2004 and has spent over twenty years with the promotion. He has captured the Intercontinental Championship a remarkable eight times during his time in the company. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for the 44-year-old moving forward.

