  • Former World Heavyweight Champion will turn babyface and then officially retire from WWE, predicts The Miz

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Apr 16, 2025 03:13 GMT
The Miz (Image Credits: wwe.com)
A former World Heavyweight Champion will bring the curtain down on his WWE in-ring career this year. SmackDown Superstar The Miz thinks fellow wrestler John Cena will undergo another character change before officially calling it quits.

The Cenation Leader's heel turn will go down as one of the most shocking moments in WWE or pro wrestling history.

After aligning himself with The Rock at Elimination Chamber 2025, he has set his sights on winning the 17th world championship in his last-ever WrestleMania match. Rhodes and Cena will headline Night Two of WrestleMania 41.

In an interview with TMZ, The Miz weighed in on John Cena's heel turn and predicted that The Franchise Player will turn babyface again before riding off into the sunset.

"In my mind, I feel like I know what's going to happen. I feel like the audience is going to like John Cena as a heel so much that they're going to turn him back to babyface. Because that's what they do. That's what the audience does. We've heard, 'Let's go Cena, Cena sucks' for how long? 15-20 years? So, now, I feel like they're kind of getting like, 'Hey, Cena's going to turn heel. Cena's going to be a bad guy.'"
He continued:

"Now he is, and now they're going to be like, 'We like this. We're saying all the things you shouldn't say.' John Cena's being like, 'Oh my God,' and they're going to literally switch him back to being a babyface. They're going to start cheering him again. That's what happens. That's my prediction. I don't know if that's going to happen, but that is my prediction." (From 2:15 to 3:01)
Check out the full interview below:

youtube-cover
Will John Cena win his 17th WWE title?

All signs point to John Cena knocking Cody Rhodes off his perch in the main event of WrestleMania 41.

The Cenation Leader is currently advertised for the RAW after WrestleMania 41, while The American Nightmare is not, which all but confirms a title change could be on the cards.

With The Rock likely to be lurking around, it would be an uphill task for Rhodes to walk in and out of The Show of Shows as the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Though the Final Boss hasn't appeared since Elimination Chamber, he is expected to get involved in Night Two of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas this weekend.

If you carry quotes from this article in your publication, please credit TMZ and give an h/t to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

Edited by Harish Raj S
bell-icon Manage notifications