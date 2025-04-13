WWE veteran says he warned everyone about John Cena; no one listened to him

A top WWE name has opened up about John Cena's shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025. The Miz said in a new interview that he had warned everyone about Cena way before he embraced his dark side earlier this year.

Cena is months away from retiring for good and is gunning for the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 41. He will take on Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania. In an unexpected moment, The Cenation Leader turned heel on Rhodes at Elimination Chamber 2025 and viciously beat him up.

In a new interview with Standard, John Cena's former WWE rival, The Miz, said he had warned people about him for ages. Check out his comments below.

“I love it, I never thought I’d see Cena doing this and it’s interesting to see him in this era,” Miz said. "You know what’s fun? I have been warning everyone for a very long time and no one would listen to me and now I feel like, ‘There you go!’ I was right once again.” [H/T: Standard]

The Miz holds a massive victory over John Cena

Not many people can say that they defeated John Cena in the closing contest of WrestleMania. Only two superstars have achieved this feat so far: The Rock and The Miz. At WrestleMania 27 in 2011, The A-Lister took on The Cenation Leader in the main event and defeated him in a controversial finish. Rocky's interference led to the 16-time World Champion losing to The Miz that night.

Now, Cena has a shot at becoming a 17-time World Champion when he takes on Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows. The 47-year-old wants to take the Undisputed WWE Title with him and ruin pro wrestling with his win at 'Mania. He also wants to erase Ric Flair from WWE history and will go to great lengths to accomplish his goal.

