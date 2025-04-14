Congratulations to WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton

Tiffany Stratton is set to put her WWE Women's Championship on the line against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41. But before that, she has achieved an impressive milestone in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Stratton has quickly risen through the ranks on WWE's main roster after officially joining SmackDown last year. She won the 2024 Women's Money in the Bank match and cashed in the contract on Nia Jax during the January 3, 2025, edition of SmackDown to win the WWE Women's Title.

The Buff Barbie has defended her gold two times since, against Bayley and Nia Jax, respectively. Her biggest challenge thus far will be Charlotte Flair, and the two stars' feud has even turned personal in recent weeks.

An X/ Twitter user recently pointed out that Tiffany Stratton has hit 100 days in her current title reign. So, congratulations are in order for the 25-year-old star on this achievement.

Check the post on social media below:

WWE veteran comments on Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair going off-script on SmackDown

The April 4, 2025, edition of SmackDown saw Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton get involved in a heated in-ring segment. It went off the rails when The Buff Barbie referenced The Queen's three divorces with a 0-3 line.

This led to Charlotte claiming that Stratton's real-life boyfriend and WWE Superstar, Ludwig Kaiser, had been in her DMs. While speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff commented that Tiffany Stratton "dropped the ball" with her off-script comment on her rival.

"No," Bischoff said. "She punished herself. She dropped the ball. That's as much of a lesson, assuming she has any degree of self-awareness, which I'm sure she does or she wouldn't be in the position she's in, but she's gonna look back at this and it's gonna haunt her because it s*cked and it didn't work, and she'll learn from it. That's about as much punishment as she needs, I guess." [From 54:10 – 54:38]

It will be interesting to see if Tiffany Stratton manages to defeat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41 and continue her reign in the Stamford-based promotion.

