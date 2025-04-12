"She punished herself" – WWE legend says Charlotte Flair drama will haunt Tiffany Stratton

Charlotte Flair will challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41 on April 19. As the fallout from their controversial SmackDown segment continues, Eric Bischoff does not see any need for the company to punish Stratton.

On April 4, the WrestleMania 41 opponents reportedly went off-script during an in-ring promo on SmackDown. Stratton referenced Flair's three divorces, while The Queen claimed her rival's boyfriend Ludwig Kaiser had been in her DMs.

Bischoff has worked in on-screen and off-screen roles in TNA, WCW, and WWE. On his 83 Weeks podcast, the Hall of Famer told host Conrad Thompson that Stratton has already made herself look bad and does not need to be reprimanded.

"No," Bischoff said. "She punished herself. She dropped the ball. That's as much of a lesson, assuming she has any degree of self-awareness, which I'm sure she does or she wouldn't be in the position she's in, but she's gonna look back at this and it's gonna haunt her because it s*cked and it didn't work, and she'll learn from it. That's about as much punishment as she needs, I guess." [From 54:10 – 54:38]

Tiffany Stratton defeated NXT talent Roxanne Perez in a non-title match on the April 11 episode of SmackDown. Charlotte Flair attacked the WWE Women's Champion post-match at ringside and before the show in the parking lot.

How Eric Bischoff would deal with Tiffany Stratton

While Charlotte Flair has been a main roster star for almost a decade, Tiffany Stratton only received her call-up from NXT in February 2024.

If Eric Bischoff still worked for WWE, he would play the promo segment back to Stratton and explain why her behavior was unacceptable:

"I'd pull her aside and say, 'Hey, let's sit down and watch this together. How do you feel about that? But before I hit play, Tiff, how do you feel about that? You did a good job with that? Would you have done anything any differently? Really? Huh? All right, let's watch it back and see how you feel when it's over.' Because when you see yourself back, it's completely different than the way you felt in the moment." [From 54:40 – 55:04]

In the same episode, Bischoff recalled how former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon allegedly treated a popular star harshly in 2019.

Please credit 83 Weeks and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

