"I saw the way Vince treated him" – WWE legend on Vince McMahon getting tough with Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens feuded with Shane McMahon in a high-profile SmackDown storyline between 2017 and 2019. In a recent podcast episode, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recalled how Vince McMahon was "really hard" on the Canadian during that time.

Ad

Bischoff briefly returned to WWE in 2019 as SmackDown's Executive Director. In October that year, Owens defeated Shane McMahon in a Ladder match on the first episode of SmackDown on FOX. He also secured wins over the blue brand's former Commissioner at Hell in a Cell 2017 and SummerSlam 2019.

On his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff said he witnessed first-hand how McMahon treated Owens with tough love backstage:

"I got fairly close to him [Kevin Owens] in WWE during his program with Shane McMahon. I was kind of in the middle of that, and at that point in time Vince was being really hard on Kevin. I mean, really hard, and Kevin was doing his absolute best to make it work, and I saw it. I saw what he was going through, and I saw the way Vince treated him." [1:09:44 – 1:10:14]

Ad

Trending

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

Ad

In 2017, Owens attacked Vince McMahon in a memorable SmackDown segment. The Prizefighter headbutted the former WWE Chairman before hitting him with a Superkick and a Frog Splash.

Eric Bischoff reacts to Kevin Owens' injury

On April 4, Kevin Owens announced on SmackDown that he needs to undergo neck surgery. As a result, his WrestleMania 41 match against long-term rival Randy Orton has been canceled.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Eric Bischoff feels bad for Owens but believes the 40-year-old will be "just fine" due to his strong mindset:

"I helped as much as I could [in 2019], and I don't think I helped all that much, to be honest with you, but I tried, right? In the process of that, I got a feel for him. He's got a great family. He's close to his family and his kids. His head is so squarely on his shoulders. As horrible as this is and as bad as I feel for Kevin, I also know Kevin's gonna be just fine because his head is on straight." [1:10:17 – 1:10:42]

Ad

Owens' WrestleMania 41 replacement has not yet been announced. On April 11, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis emerged as a possible opponent for Orton at The Show of Shows.

Please credit 83 Weeks and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More