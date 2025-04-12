Charlotte Flair viciously attacks Tiffany Stratton in the parking lot as fight breaks out before WWE SmackDown in fan video; champion left crying

Charlotte Flair has attacked WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton before SmackDown has even started. The champion was left crying as the surprise assault hurt her. Flair and Stratton have been feuding as they head toward WrestleMania, with both going off-script in recent promo battles.

Flair has not taken any steps to improve the situation, with reportedly off-script shots at Tiffany Stratton quite a few times, making the young star look bad heading into their match. Stratton came back with shots of her own recently, talking about Flair's real-life divorce with Andrade and how she was 0-3 in her marriages. The star hit back at the champion by saying her real-life boyfriend, Ludwig Kaiser, was in her DMs.

The situation has been very controversial since then, with both stars continuing to talk about it. Despite things getting out of control, it has apparently not forced WWE to change anything about it. The match is still going forward as is, at this time, with the decision of who will win remaining unchanged.

Before SmackDown, Charlotte Flair attacked Tiffany Stratton in the parking lot when the star arrived before SmackDown. She started to beat Tiffy down while the champion desperately cried for her to get off her. Security arrived on the scene, separating them, but not before Stratton was hurt in the moment.

A fan posted a video of the moment on X. Flair smashed Stratton's head against the car before she walked away. She collapsed as the situation worsened and producers arrived to make sense of it.

Charlotte Flair vs Tiffany Stratton has seen a messy WrestleMania build

With the off-script shots at each other for both stars heading into WrestleMania, Charlotte Flair will have a lot of work to do.

The Women's Champion has her work cut out for her going against the more veteran star in Flair. Given the intensity of the situation on WWE SmackDown, it remains to be seen who emerges from this as the champion and what it does to the other person.

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More