Update on changes made to Charlotte Flair & Tiffany Stratton WrestleMania match plan - Reports

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Apr 11, 2025 01:18 GMT
There have been a lot of rumors about Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton's match at WrestleMania 41. The two stars have gone off at each other, and there have been speculations about plans for the winner being changed after both went off-script. Now, a report on the same has emerged.

Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton had a confrontation on WWE SmackDown last week, where they went off-script and took real-life shots at each other, both trying to bury the other star. While Stratton brought up Charlotte Flair's three divorces, Flair tried to imply that Stratton's real-life partner, Ludwig Kaiser was in her DMs. Both stars have addressed the promo since then.

Fightful Select has now reported on the match at WrestleMania 41. The report said that despite the two of them going at it off script on SmackDown, the plans for their matches has not changed. With the rumors of their plans being changed, it has been said that while who is booked to win has not been revealed, but the creative direction has not changed in that regard. Thus, it can be said that the one who was supposed to win originally, will be the one winning.

There is also no concern about whether things could get out of hand when they face each other in the ring.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
