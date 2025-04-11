Update on changes made to Charlotte Flair & Tiffany Stratton WrestleMania match plan - Reports

There have been a lot of rumors about Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton's match at WrestleMania 41. The two stars have gone off at each other, and there have been speculations about plans for the winner being changed after both went off-script. Now, a report on the same has emerged.

Ad

Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton had a confrontation on WWE SmackDown last week, where they went off-script and took real-life shots at each other, both trying to bury the other star. While Stratton brought up Charlotte Flair's three divorces, Flair tried to imply that Stratton's real-life partner, Ludwig Kaiser was in her DMs. Both stars have addressed the promo since then.

Fightful Select has now reported on the match at WrestleMania 41. The report said that despite the two of them going at it off script on SmackDown, the plans for their matches has not changed. With the rumors of their plans being changed, it has been said that while who is booked to win has not been revealed, but the creative direction has not changed in that regard. Thus, it can be said that the one who was supposed to win originally, will be the one winning.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

There is also no concern about whether things could get out of hand when they face each other in the ring.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More