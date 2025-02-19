Congratulations to WWE Superstar Zelina Vega!

Zelina Vega left her LWO stablemates earlier this year, as she was moved from WWE RAW to SmackDown during the Transfer Window. While fans await to see her in action on the blue brand, she recently completed her 15th year in the wrestling business.

Ad

Vega made her wrestling debut back in 2010 in the Women Superstars United promotion. Since then, the former Women's Tag Team Champion has made a name for herself in several companies outside of WWE, including TNA Wrestling.

However, she was able to showcase her full potential as Zelina Vega in WWE. She joined the Stamford-based company in 2017 and served as a manager to Andrade during her initial years on NXT and the main roster. During her time on the developmental brand, she also met her future husband, Aleister Black (aka Malakai Black in AEW). Black recently left All Elite Wrestling and is rumored to return to the global juggernaut.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

In 2020, Zelina became a full-time competitor. Since then, she has competed in multiple Women's Championship matches and even became the inaugural Queen of the Ring in 2021.

Since moving to SmackDown, Vega has her eyes locked on the Women's United States Championship, currently held by Chelsea Green.

Zelina Vega has been pushing for a Women's championship shot in WWE

WWE recently introduced two new Women's championships, giving the women on the main roster more options for storylines. Vega has been pushing for another title match after nearly dethroning Rhea Ripley in Puerto Rico at Backlash in 2023.

Ad

Vega had the entire arena behind her that night, and it seemed she had been looking for the same opportunity again. In recent weeks, she has been teasing a match against Chelsea Green for the Women's United States Championship.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see how Zelina is pushed on SmackDown and if there is a Women's championship shot in her future. WWE is officially on the Road to WrestleMania, which means there are many opportunities, and Vega could even find herself on the 'Mania card this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback