Congratulations to WWE United States Champion Jacob Fatu

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Jun 22, 2025 04:09 GMT
Jacob Fatu is WWE United States Champion! (Credits: WWE)
Jacob Fatu is the WWE United States Champion (Image credits: wwe.com)

WWE United States Champion Jacob Fatu has been a breakout star for the company since his arrival. He is very popular among fans and has finally embarked on a full-fledged singles run after kicking off a feud against his former Tribal Chief, Solo Sikoa, on SmackDown.

Congratulations are in order, as Fatu has completed one year in the Stamford-based promotion today. June 21, 2025, marks the first anniversary of The Samoan Werewolf's spectacular debut in World Wrestling Entertainment. Upon his arrival, he combined forces with Sikoa and The Bloodline, terrorizing the entire division, especially Roman Reigns and the OG Bloodline.

Fatu has enjoyed much success on SmackDown over the past year. He recently kicked off a new phase in his career as he turned on Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank 2025, costing The Street Champion of the Island a potential win.

Jacob Fatu to defend his WWE title at the 2025 Night of Champions

Solo Sikoa and The Samoan Werewolf's feud intensified on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown. They even got into a physical confrontation, where Fatu got outnumbered for a while when JC Mateo joined Sikoa to attack the United States Champion.

Surprisingly, Jimmy Uso ran out to save Fatu, potentially laying the foundation for another Bloodline civil war. After Big Jim interfered, The Samoan Werewolf got the perfect opportunity to recover and take down the heel duo.

Following the segment, Jacob Fatu announced that he will be defending his WWE United States Championship against Solo Sikoa at the 2025 Night of Champions. The event will emanate from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on June 28.

When the two powerhouses go up against each other, chaos is guaranteed. It will be interesting to see how the Fatu-Sikoa saga unfolds in the coming months and whether it eventually leads to a new Bloodline civil war.

Edited by Pratik Singh
Sportskeeda logo
