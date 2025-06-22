Congratulations to WWE United States Champion Jacob Fatu

WWE United States Champion Jacob Fatu has been a breakout star for the company since his arrival. He is very popular among fans and has finally embarked on a full-fledged singles run after kicking off a feud against his former Tribal Chief, Solo Sikoa, on SmackDown.

Congratulations are in order, as Fatu has completed one year in the Stamford-based promotion today. June 21, 2025, marks the first anniversary of The Samoan Werewolf's spectacular debut in World Wrestling Entertainment. Upon his arrival, he combined forces with Sikoa and The Bloodline, terrorizing the entire division, especially Roman Reigns and the OG Bloodline.

Fatu has enjoyed much success on SmackDown over the past year. He recently kicked off a new phase in his career as he turned on Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank 2025, costing The Street Champion of the Island a potential win.

Trending

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

Jacob Fatu to defend his WWE title at the 2025 Night of Champions

Solo Sikoa and The Samoan Werewolf's feud intensified on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown. They even got into a physical confrontation, where Fatu got outnumbered for a while when JC Mateo joined Sikoa to attack the United States Champion.

Surprisingly, Jimmy Uso ran out to save Fatu, potentially laying the foundation for another Bloodline civil war. After Big Jim interfered, The Samoan Werewolf got the perfect opportunity to recover and take down the heel duo.

Following the segment, Jacob Fatu announced that he will be defending his WWE United States Championship against Solo Sikoa at the 2025 Night of Champions. The event will emanate from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on June 28.

Expand Tweet

When the two powerhouses go up against each other, chaos is guaranteed. It will be interesting to see how the Fatu-Sikoa saga unfolds in the coming months and whether it eventually leads to a new Bloodline civil war.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More