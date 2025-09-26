  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Congratulations to WWE veteran Sheamus as he shares amazing family news

Congratulations to WWE veteran Sheamus as he shares amazing family news

By Sunil Joseph
Published Sep 26, 2025 03:16 GMT
Sheamus
Sheamus is a former WWE Champion (source: WWE.com)

Sheamus just shared some massive news regarding his family. This comes amid his recent WWE absence.

Ad

Sheamus is one of the most dangerous men in the ring. He has destroyed many opponents over the years. However, outside the ring, he is a family man who also has a dog named Betty. Recently, the Celtic Warrior feuded with Rusev, which culminated in a match at Clash in Paris. After losing the match, the Irishman has not been seen on TV.

Amid this absence, the former WWE Champion just took to social media to share that his dog, Betty, is now free of cancer after undergoing chemotherapy.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Betty is cancer free after her last dose of chemo. Long live the Queen 👑🐾"

Check out his post here:

Ad

Rusev fired shots at Sheamus after WWE Clash in Paris

Sheamus and Rusev have a lot of history together, dating back to the latter's first run in WWE. They were both part of the League of Nations faction and were close friends outside the ring. However, when Rusev returned to the sports entertainment juggernaut earlier this year, he had a not-so-friendly reunion with The Celtic Warrior. This resulted in them locking horns in a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook match at Clash in Paris. The Bulgarian Brute was able to put away the Celtic Warrior and win this match.

Ad

Following this encounter, Rusev did an interview with VoxCatch, where he took credit for putting the Irishman on the map.

"That's why Sheamus keeps going around saying I did nothing before, which is, I did movies, I was a champion. And let's not forget that Sheamus hasn't done one of these premium live events in five years [sic]. So, he should be thanking me that I'm putting him on the map instead of the other way around. So, thank you, Sheamus. You're welcome, Sheamus."

It's great to hear that the Celtic Warrior's dog is doing fine.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications