Congratulations to WWE veteran Sheamus as he shares amazing family news

Sheamus just shared some massive news regarding his family. This comes amid his recent WWE absence.Sheamus is one of the most dangerous men in the ring. He has destroyed many opponents over the years. However, outside the ring, he is a family man who also has a dog named Betty. Recently, the Celtic Warrior feuded with Rusev, which culminated in a match at Clash in Paris. After losing the match, the Irishman has not been seen on TV. Amid this absence, the former WWE Champion just took to social media to share that his dog, Betty, is now free of cancer after undergoing chemotherapy.&quot;Betty is cancer free after her last dose of chemo. Long live the Queen 👑🐾&quot;Check out his post here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRusev fired shots at Sheamus after WWE Clash in ParisSheamus and Rusev have a lot of history together, dating back to the latter's first run in WWE. They were both part of the League of Nations faction and were close friends outside the ring. However, when Rusev returned to the sports entertainment juggernaut earlier this year, he had a not-so-friendly reunion with The Celtic Warrior. This resulted in them locking horns in a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook match at Clash in Paris. The Bulgarian Brute was able to put away the Celtic Warrior and win this match.Following this encounter, Rusev did an interview with VoxCatch, where he took credit for putting the Irishman on the map.&quot;That's why Sheamus keeps going around saying I did nothing before, which is, I did movies, I was a champion. And let's not forget that Sheamus hasn't done one of these premium live events in five years [sic]. So, he should be thanking me that I'm putting him on the map instead of the other way around. So, thank you, Sheamus. You're welcome, Sheamus.&quot;It's great to hear that the Celtic Warrior's dog is doing fine.