Congratulations to WWE veteran Titus O'Neil

WWE Hall of Famer Titus O'Neil has achieved a major accolade outside the world of professional wrestling.

O'Neil signed a contract with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2009 and started performing for the company's then-developmental territory, Florida Championship Wrestling. He debuted on the main roster in 2012 and won the tag team championship and the 24/7 Championship. The 47-year-old was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020 as a recipient of the Warrior Award. He is currently serving as a Global Ambassador for the Stamford-based promotion.

The sheriff of Hillsborough County, Chad Chronister, extended his support to Titus, who has done many good things in the community. He congratulated O'Neil on his induction into the Sports Club of Tampa Bay Hall of Fame.

"Tonight, supporting my friend and tremendous force for good in our community @titusoneilwwe , who will be inducted into the @sportsclubtampabay Hall of Fame. Well deserved, congratulations!" Chronister wrote.

Titus O'Neil on being a WWE Global Ambassador

Titus O'Neil last competed in World Wrestling Entertainment on the November 11, 2020, episode of Monday Night RAW, where he locked horns with Bobby Lashley in a United States Championship match, albeit in a loss. Since then, he has made a few appearances but has not competed inside the squared circle.

During an edition of The Bump last year, the former 24/7 Champion talked about being a Global Ambassador for the Stamford-based promotion, saying it kept him busy.

O'Neil also mentioned that he would love to participate in the weekly shows if he can.

"Being a WWE Global Ambassador is busy work in itself. But if I can add to the show in any way and get the chance to see the beautiful faces of my co-workers on a consistent basis then I would love to do that," he said.

It will be interesting to see if Titus O'Neil will ever return to in-ring competition in the Stamford-based promotion.

Sportskeeda extends its congratulations to O'neil on his new accolade.

