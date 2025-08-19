  • home icon
  • Congratulations to WWE Women's World Champion Naomi and Jimmy Uso

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Aug 19, 2025 02:58 GMT
The stars shared the news with everyone (Credit: WWE.com)
The stars shared the news with everyone (Credit: WWE.com)

Naomi and Jimmy Uso have a lot of reasons to celebrate. The wrestling world has received the huge news that she had to share on WWE RAW, and congratulations are in order. The star revealed on this week's episode of Monday Night Show that she was going to have to relinquish her title as she was pregnant.

While there had been a lot of rumors about a possible pregnancy, nothing had been confirmed until tonight. The star was set to make an announcement on RAW addressing the rumors after she was unable to compete last week, and that's exactly what she did. On the episode, she confirmed that she and Jimmy Uso were going to be having a baby, with Uso making the initial announcement on Stephanie McMahon's What's Your Story? Podcast.

On RAW, Naomi went on to say that everyone in the back should be grateful to Jimmy Uso, as she was going to have destroyed them and ruled as the champion for a long time otherwise. However, even if that was not happening, they could do whatever they wanted for the next nine months, and when she returned, she would immediately get the title back and pick up where she left off.

The star left with the title lying in the ring, in a bittersweet moment, but still, with a smile on her lips as she starts a new chapter in her life.

Naomi and Jimmy Uso Were Part of a Lasting Moment on WWE RAW

Even though Jimmy Uso was not there in front of the crowd tonight, with their appearance on Stephanie McMahon's podcast, and the clip being played to make the announcement, it was a massive moment for both stars.

On top of that, Naomi stayed in character for the announcement on RAW, warning the women in the back, and also threatening Adam Pearce and telling him to get out of the ring to give her the moment.

The star is going to be missing action for some time, but when she's back, she appears to be preparing for a generational run.

Sportskeeda Wrestling congratulates Naomi and Jimmy Uso!

Edited by Angana Roy
