Conor McGregor calls out Vince McMahon; WWE Champion Drew McIntyre responds

The retired UFC fighter has challeged the WWE Chairman.

Conor McGregor's challege also caught the attention of Drew McIntyre.

Conor McGregor has once again called out Vince McMahon

Conor McGregor is no stranger to calling out WWE Superstars and has had his fair share of issues with notable WWE stars in the past. 'The Notorious One', on this occasion, has called out WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, taking a jab at the boss, via one of his Instagram stories.

McGregor is a former two-division UFC World Champion and the Irishman's website Mac Life recently posted a graphic of him holding both the WWE Championship and a UFC title, as well.

Here is the Instagram post from Mac Life:

Shortly afterwards, McGregor took to his official Instagram handle and uploaded the image to his Instagram story, adding an interesting caption where he wrote "McMahon vs. McGregor CEO Flashmatch" while also tagging Vince McMahon's daughter and WWE Executive, Stephanie McMahon.

Here is what Conor McGregor shared on his story

While McGregor's story could be considered as another classic 'notorious' joke from the former UFC Lightweight Champion, reigning WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre certainly didn't take it too kindly, as he called out the former UFC Featherweight Champion on Twitter.

In response to McGregor's story, 'The Scottish Psychopath' took a shot at the former by recalling a controversial incident of the Irishman hitting an older man in a pub last year. The WWE Champion also added that McGregor doesn't stand a chance against Vince McMahon and should stick to his whiskey, Proper No. 12.

Here is what McIntyre tweeted out:

Big man @TheNotoriousMMA picking a fight with ANOTHER 70 year old, you couldn’t drop a guy in a pub, you have no chance against Vince. You’re just the latest guy thinking he can have his PR team stick my title on his shoulder & walk into our world. Stick to whiskey McTapper https://t.co/kwgt0EKdAa — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 2, 2020

Will Conor McGregor jump ship to WWE?

As of now, it cannot be assured if Conor McGregor is actually teasing a move to WWE or not. However, considering the fact that earlier in the year, the Irishman once again announced his retirement from the fight game, there could be a possibility of him finally showing up in WWE.

While Conor McGregor's story could be considered as another joke, the former UFC Champ-Champ has been open to the idea of a WWE-UFC crossover, similar to former interim UFC Welterweight Champion, Colby Covington.

Also adding to the fact that McGregor usually portrays the billionaire strut, a walk which was initially made famous by WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon but the Irishman eventually claimed it to be his.

McGregor's last fight in the Octagon was at UFC 246 when he had beaten Donald Cerrone within 40 seconds of Round #1 and 'The Notorious One' hasn't competed since.