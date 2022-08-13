Conor McGregor sends a one-letter message to Ronda Rousey after WWE SmackDown 

Conor McGregor heaped praise on Ronda Rousey after her appearance on tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown.

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey made a surprise appearance on the blue brand's latest edition. The Baddest Woman On The Planet came out carrying a bag before the contract signing between Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler. Rousey took a shot at Baszler before storming off to the back.

Rousey shared a clip of the segment on her official Instagram handle and received a response from none other than MMA legend Conor McGregor. The controversial MMA star simply responded to Rousey's post with the letter 'G'.

Check out the screengrab of McGregor's comment below:

For those unaware, 'G' is a slang term for a close friend, and also stands for 'gangsta'. Here's how Slang.net defines the same:

"A slang term that stands for gangster; commonly used in an urban setting or by teenage posers who think they're really cool; stems from OG; appears in many rap songs."

Ronda Rousey was recently suspended by WWE in storyline

At SummerSlam 2022, Rousey met Liv Morgan in a SmackDown Women's Championship match. The bout ended in a controversial manner, with Morgan tapping out to Rousey's armbar while countering it into a pinfall at the same time. The official awarded the victory to Morgan, which didn't sit well with Rousey. An irate Rousey attacked Morgan as well as the official, leading to a suspension.

On tonight's SmackDown, fans were surprised to see Rousey come out to the ring. She revealed that WWE fined her a whole lot of money, followed by which she dumped a bunch of cash on the table, straight out of her bag. Rousey then stated that "being the baddest is expensive."

She then had a scuffle with WWE's security personnel, which saw her hit a hip toss on a female security guard. All of a sudden, Rousey's real-life friend Shayna Baszler came out and told her that she had to play by WWE's rules. This didn't sit well with Rousey, who took a shot at the former NXT Women's Champion before leaving backstage.

It seems like Conor McGregor enjoyed Rousey's antics on tonight's SmackDown. What was your reaction to it?

