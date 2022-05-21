"I wish he wouldn't have done that" - Ric Flair's son-in-law confesses issues with The Nature Boy's controversial side

Wrestling personality Conrad Thompson addressed Ric Flair's involvement in the controversial incident on the flight that was dubbed the 'Plane Ride from Hell.'

Following a live event in Europe, WWE Superstars and production crew boarded a flight from London to New York on May 5th, 2002. Ric Flair, Brock Lesnar, Mr. Perfect and Tommy Dreamer were a few of the superstars on-board the flight. The events on the flight were brought to light on an episode of the Dark Side of the Ring documentary series in 2021 which created an uproar years later. The 16-time world champion was accused of sexual assault by a flight attendant.

In a recent interview with Wrestling Inc., Thompson stated that the two-time Hall of Famer's fans were conflicted regarding his involvement in the incident. He added that despite the controversial incident, the announcement of the 73 year-old's in-ring return went viral.

“If you’re a fan of Ric Flair you’ve probably had to reconcile in your mind that, ‘I wish he wouldn’t have done that,’ or, ‘I wish he wouldn’t have said this,’ and you’ve forgiven him for probably multiple things in the past,” he said. “That’s what’s going to make the roast fun and that’s what is the charm of the Nature Boy, to know the Nature Boy is to love him and I think a lot of folks still do. Which is clear to me based on the reception that we got when we announced on Monday that he was having his last match, I mean, it went super-viral it was everywhere in every media outlet." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Check out the entire interview below:

Conrad Thompson on the documentary showcasing only one side of the controversial Ric Flair incident

In the same interaction with Wrestling Inc., Thompson stated that the creators of the documentary did not showcase both sides of the story pertaining to Ric Flair. He added that he was a fan of the show and often assisted them behind the scenes.

“I am a big fan of ‘Dark Side Of The Ring’ and all that they do, and I think a lot of the folks who put it together, we’ve worked together a lot and on their new projects. I’ve been helpful behind the scenes on that, sort of helping connect the dots, I think they are creating great content. But I also know the story they talked about is a story that is 20 years old, they got one side of the story, they didn’t get two I don’t know that was necessarily new information for folks who kept up with the news back the," Conrad said. [H/T Wrestling INC]

The Hall of Famer is slated to make his in-ring return after nearly eleven years. He wrestled his last match at IMPACT Wrestling in September 2011 against wrestling legend Sting.

