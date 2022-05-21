Wrestling personality talks about Ric Flair's involvement in the Plane Ride From Hell

WWE legend Ric Flair's son-in-law Conrad Thompson recently addressed The Nature Boy's involvement in the controversial 'Plane Ride From Hell' incident.

In 2021, Vice Studios aired the third season of the documentary series, Dark Side of the Ring, featuring some of the most controversial incidents from the wrestling industry.

The eighth episode, titled 'Plane Ride from Hell,' highlighted an incident involving the 16-time world champion that occurred on a flight during WWE's tour of Europe. An air hostess from the flight had accused The Nature Boy of sexual misconduct.

In an interaction with Nick Hausman of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Thompson stated that he was a fan of the documentary series and had assisted them behind the scenes.

He also stated that the creators of Dark Side of The Ring did not get two sides of the story. He added that what they showed might not have been new information to those following the news back then.

“I am a big fan of ‘Dark Side Of The Ring’ and all that they do, and I think a lot of the folks who put it together, we’ve worked together a lot and on their new projects. I’ve been helpful behind the scenes on that, sort of helping connect the dots, I think they are creating great content. But I also know the story they talked about is a story that is 20 years old, they got one side of the story, they didn’t get two I don’t know that was necessarily new information for folks who kept up with the news back the," Conrad said. [H/T Wrestling INC]

Check out the entire video below:

Conrad Thompson on Ric Flair's comeback to the ring after the Dark Side of The Ring controversy

In the same interaction with The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Thompson spoke about The Nature Boy's comeback to the ring amidst his health issues and the Dark Side of The Ring controversy.

The Wrestling personality stated that Ric Flair's return can't be called a 'comeback' as he has been making public appearances post the airing of the episode. He had even shot a television commercial for Car Shield prior to the 'Plane Ride From Hell' episode.

“But I would say, that I don’t know that the phrase comeback is really accurate, I mean he had a Carshield commercial airing the next week, he’s been making public appearances ever since. His dance card is full on the autograph circuit, and he’s shot multiple television commercials since, including just one a couple of days ago.”

WrestleTalk @WrestleTalk_TV

wrestletalk.com/news/ric-flair… Ric Flair's car shield commercial campaign has been paused following the airing of last night's Dark Side of the Ring episode: Ric Flair's car shield commercial campaign has been paused following the airing of last night's Dark Side of the Ring episode:wrestletalk.com/news/ric-flair…

Ric Flair is set to make his in-ring return for Jim Crockett Promotions on July 31. The WWE legend has recently been training with AEW star Jay Lethal to prepare for what will be his first match in eleven years.

Is Roman Reigns vs. The Rock likely to happen? We asked Paul Heyman himself here.

Edited by Debottam Saha