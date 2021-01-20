CONTEST: We're giving away 5 digital download codes for RetroMania Wrestling

RetroMania Wrestling, the official sequel to hit wrestling arcade game WWF WrestleFest, is released on February 26 for Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, and Xbox One Steam.

Retrosoft, the game creators, are teaming up with us at Sportskeeda for a contest that allows you to win a digital download code for your very own copy of RetroMania Wrestling.

We will be giving out five digital copies in total, and you can earn up to 10 entries to win one by clicking the link here.

🚨GIVEAWAY!🚨



You can win 1 of 5 digital download codes for the official sequel to 'WrestleFest' -- RetroMania Wrestling from @RetrosoftStudio!



Winners will be announced on Sunday, January 24

At launch, RetroMania Wrestling will host a roster of 17 wrestlers from past and present in currently in WWE, AEW, IMPACT, and more. If that's not enough, more wrestlers will be coming in the future via DLC. The wrestlers you can expect at launch are...

Wrestling legends, Hawk and Animal, The Road Warriors

NWA Worlds Champion, Nick Aldis

IMPACT Wrestling wrestler and ECW legend, Tommy Dreamer

AEW wrestler, Colt "Boom Boom" Cabana

The Blue Meanie, Stevie Richards, and Hollywood Nova of the Blue World Order

WWE wrestler John Morrison as Johnny Retro

IMPACT Wrestling wrestler, Brian Myers

IMPACT Wrestling wrestler, Matt Cardona

IMPACT Wrestling wrestler, Chris Bey

Wrestling legend, Nikita Koloff

Wrestling legend, Austin Idol

Independent wrestler, Warhorse

New Japan Pro Wrestling's Jeff Cobb

New Japan Pro Wrestling's Zack Sabre Jr.

RetroMania Wrestling will also feature some exciting game modes, including a Story Mode starring Johnny Retro and Ten Pounds of Gold, where you will climb your way up the ranks to earn a shot at Aldis and the NWA World Championship.

Make sure to sign up for your chance to win, as we will be announcing the lucky five winners on Sunday, January 24. If you don't succeed, then don't fret. Sportskeeda and Retrosoft will be doing additional giveaways shortly after this one concludes.

RetroMania Wrestling comes your way digitally on February 26th! The official sequel to WrestleFest will hit the Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and Steam.



And @LimitedRunGames is making a physical version!



📺: https://t.co/MUinmOGD8e (New Trailer)

🎮: https://t.co/bCh4E568BN (Pre-Order) pic.twitter.com/VwLCCICZda — RetroMania Wrestling (@RetrosoftStudio) November 15, 2020

For more information about RetroMania Wrestling, check out the game's official website here.