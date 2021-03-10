CONTEST: Your chance to win 1 of 3 $50 WWE Shop gift cards

It's WrestleMania season for the WWE Universe, and you know what that means... a contest from your friends at Sportskeeda with the chance to win a $50 WWE Shop gift card.

How can you enter for a chance to win one of three $50 WWE Shop gift cards? It's easy.

There are several ways to enter, including subscribing to the Sportskeeda YouTube Channel, following us on Twitter and Instagram, Retweeting our pinned tweet on Twitter, and checking out one of our latest Facebook videos. As we said, it's really that easy.

By completing each task, you can earn multiple entries for your chance to win one of three WWE Shop gift cards. Use this link to track your progress.

👇 Giveaway from SK Wrestling! 👇



In celebration of it being #WrestleMania season, (3) wrestling fans will score $50 (USD) Gift Codes to @WWEShop! Entering is easy, and there are several ways to do it: https://t.co/4FoWfyB6Xm pic.twitter.com/urBbEzgx3E — SK Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) March 10, 2021

There are plenty of ways to enter for your chance to win a $50 WWE Shop gift card

This contest is open to all regions, and you have until March 19 at 11:59 PM EST to enter.

While you're waiting to see if you're a lucky winner, why not head over to WWEShop.com right now? You can check out the latest WWE merchandise ahead of the biggest show of the year, WrestleMania, on April 10 and 11 live from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Tickets go on sale for WrestleMania in a limited capacity this coming Tuesday. Tickets range from $35 to $2,500.

Advertisement

Are you going to enter our contest to win a WWE Shop gift card? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.