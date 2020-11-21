Contestant passes away on Wipeout reboot hosted by John Cena

A male contestant passed away on the Wipeout reboot show that is hosted by WWE Superstar John Cena after completing the obstacle course challenge.

This tragic news was brought forward by TMZ who were told by their police sources that they received a cardiac arrest call before noon on Wednesday. The on-site medics of the show were already tending to the contestant who was suffering from chest pains after completing the obstacle when the paramedics arrived.

The paramedics then took the contestant to a hospital, but sadly, he passed away. TMZ also reported that Wipeout followed all the safety precautions such as conducting a medical exam for all contestants before they are allowed to participate.

John Cena was brought in as the co-host of Wipeout along with comedian Nicole Byer after it was rebooted by TBS following a successful run on ABC from 2008 to 2014. Cena also serves as an Executive Producer of the show.

TBS issued the following statement to TMZ after the tragic incident:

We are devastated to have learned of his passing and our deepest sympathy goes out to the family.

The production company for Wipeout, Endemol Shine North American also issued a statement:

We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and our thoughts are with them at this time.

As of this writing, there is no report yet as to how this unfortunate incident will affect the future of the show.

John Cena's recent run in WWE

John Cena who has achieved veteran status in WWE is no longer a full-time member of the roster. The 16-time World Champion often makes sporadic appearances from time to time on WWE TV after venturing to Hollywood.

The last time that Cena appeared in WWE was earlier this year on Night Two of WrestleMania 36 when he had the bizarre Firefly Fun House match against 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt in which he lost. Cena is currently busy with various upcoming projects such as the ninth installment in the Fast & Furious movie franchise and The Suicide Squad movie.