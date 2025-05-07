Controversial Becky Lynch comments questioned by Hall of Famer; Hulk Hogan allegedly 'targeted' by WWE star's "tirade" (Exclusive)

Becky Lynch recently made headlines after going off against WWE legend Hulk Hogan. Legendary journalist Bill Apter also expressed his confusion at the situation.

Ad

At times, The Man has been compared with Hulk Hogan due to her accomplishments and continual championship wins. After her recent victory with Lyra Valkyria, where she won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, some fans again called her "Becky Hogan" despite her soon losing the belt. This prompted Becky to make some choice comments showing her displeasure.

Speaking about the incident on UnSKripted, NWA Hall of Famer Bill Apter stated:

Ad

Trending

"Becky could have said, 'Please don't compare me with him. I am nothing like him or whatever. But why would she go on a, go out of her way, whether he is or isn't, why would she go out of her way to curse him out on social media? I don't know anything he has done to hurt her personally at all. He has a lot of stuff going on right now. (...) I don't know why Becky Lynch went on this whole tirade directly at him, to target him." [9:07 onwards]

Ad

Ad

As of now, it remains to be seen what Becky decides to do next in WWE.

If you use any quotes from the first half of the article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More