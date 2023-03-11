Controversial endings sees two winners declared in match to determine Gunther's WrestleMania challenger

On the latest edition of SmackDown, five of the biggest superstars in WWE collided in a fatal 5-way qualifying match for an opportunity at Gunther's Intercontinental Championship.

The competitors were Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, Karrion Kross, and Xavier Woods. A title match against The Ring General at WrestleMania 39 was on the line.

The fatal 5-way was the opening match of the WWE SmackDown this week. After the bell rang, McIntyre and Sheamus had a staredown, but they were both attacked by Kross and Knight. The two heels formed a short-term alliance during the bout against the three babyfaces.

After LA went for the cover, The Doomwalker broke the pin, and they began hitting each other. Woods then hit Knight with a flying elbow and went for the cover, but everybody else broke it up just in time. IMPERIUM, including Gunther, then appeared on the stage to observe the bout.

McIntyre sent Knight across the ring with a belly-to-belly suplex and went for the Future Shock DDT, but the latter avoided it. Sheamus then hit Woods, Karrion Kross and LA Knight with the Ten Beats of the Bodhran.

The Celtic Warrior caught Xavier with a big boot off the top rope, and The Scottish Warrior hit LA Knight with a Claymore. The two former WWE Champions pinned the two stars simultaneously to end the match. It's currently unclear who the winner of the match is and who Gunther's opponent will be.

Do you think the IC Title match will be turned into a triple threat match? Sound off in the comments below!

Why did Brock Lesnar refuse to face Bray Wyatt? Find out right here

Poll : 0 votes