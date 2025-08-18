Controversial ex-WWE star claims he said "go f*ck yourself" to Shane McMahon at Hulk Hogan's funeral 

A former WWE Superstar claimed that he delivered an explicit message to Shane McMahon at Hulk Hogan's funeral. The WWE Hall of Famer sadly passed away last month at 71 years old.

Ad

Speaking on TMZ's Inside the Ring podcast, Matt Riddle revealed that he attended Hulk Hogan's funeral with his girlfriend. The Original Bro claimed that he saw Shane McMahon at The Hulker's funeral and had a stern message for him after he poked fun at his hair. Riddle noted that he was being sarcastic but was unsure if Shane O'Mac took his comment seriously.

“I did see Shane McMahon and the first thing he said to me, and he said it sarcastically, was, ‘Hey, nice hair.’ I’ll be honest, especially now, I don’t work anywhere, I work for myself. He said that to me and I told him to go f** himself and walked away. To be fair, he was being sarcastic when I told him to go F off. But, you know, in the world of pro wrestling, you never know. He might’ve taken that seriously," said Riddle. [H/T: Ringside News]

Ad

Trending

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Ad

Matt Riddle is a former United States Champion and was also a part of a popular tag team with Randy Orton known as RK-Bro during his time in WWE. He was released by the promotion in September 2023 and has continued performing on the independent wrestling scene.

WWE Hall of Famer regrets not working with Hulk Hogan

Wrestling legend Teddy Long recently shared that he regretted not working with Hulk Hogan during his career.

Ad

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Long noted that he never got the opportunity to work with Hogan during his career in professional wrestling, and he really regretted it following the legend's passing.

"You know, that's one thing I really regret. I never got a chance to have a segment with him. I never did nothing with him in the ring. Never had a chance to work with him through my whole entire career," Teddy said.

Ad

Jimmy Van | Founder of Fightful.com @StorySalesman @jimmyvan74 I’m told one of the speakers at Hulk Hogan’s funeral today was a surprise - Vince McMahon. Others in attendance included Kid Rock, Linda McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Shane McMahon, Triple H, and Kevin Nash. Vince asked everyone to give Hogan one last standing ovation.

Shane McMahon hasn't made an appearance since he suffered a torn quad at WWE WrestleMania 39.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More