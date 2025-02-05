Controversial ex-WWE star is sure he is "bound to get canceled" (Exclusive)

A former WWE Superstar recently spoke about his personality, claiming that it was very likely that he would get canceled sometime in the future. According to this star, Bobby Fish, his sense of humor itself makes him a target.

Bobby has been a part of several wrestling promotions in the course of his career and is most well known for his time in NXT and AEW. During the CM Punk controversy in Tony Khan's company, he also got pulled into the fray after he called out Punk for a fight. As of now, he performs at MLW, with his latest match having been against Ariel Dominguez.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, the former WWE Superstar stated:

Trending

"I think I am bound to get canceled by somebody. Like my sense of humor is too off-color to not like... it's just a matter of time before somebody cancels me. I have accepted it, my fate." [4:28 onwards]

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

You can check out the full video here:

It remains to be seen what is next for Bobby Fish down the line and if a return to WWE may happen for him someday.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback