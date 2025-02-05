  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Controversial ex-WWE star is sure he is "bound to get canceled" (Exclusive)

Controversial ex-WWE star is sure he is "bound to get canceled" (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Feb 05, 2025 07:00 GMT
Is a former WWE star going to get cancelled? (via WWE.com)
Is a former WWE star going to get cancelled? (Images via WWE.com)

A former WWE Superstar recently spoke about his personality, claiming that it was very likely that he would get canceled sometime in the future. According to this star, Bobby Fish, his sense of humor itself makes him a target.

Bobby has been a part of several wrestling promotions in the course of his career and is most well known for his time in NXT and AEW. During the CM Punk controversy in Tony Khan's company, he also got pulled into the fray after he called out Punk for a fight. As of now, he performs at MLW, with his latest match having been against Ariel Dominguez.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, the former WWE Superstar stated:

also-read-trending Trending
"I think I am bound to get canceled by somebody. Like my sense of humor is too off-color to not like... it's just a matter of time before somebody cancels me. I have accepted it, my fate." [4:28 onwards]

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

You can check out the full video here:

youtube-cover

It remains to be seen what is next for Bobby Fish down the line and if a return to WWE may happen for him someday.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी