Controversial female WWE star breaks character to praise Asuka for working through injury

Asuka ended Bianca Belair's record-setting reign as WWE Women's Champion in May 2023. She had the belt in her possession until the summer before ultimately losing to Belair at SummerSlam before Sky cashed in her Money in the Bank contract. By the end of the year, in a sudden turn of events, Sky joined Damage CTRL, thanks to the return of her former tag team partner Kairi Sane to WWE.

The two women held the Women's Tag Team Championship for a few months this year but wound up losing them to Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill at Backlash France this past Saturday night. Nia Jax praised The Empress for pulling off impressive work despite her health not being a hundred percent.

Jax responded to a fan on X who spoke highly of Asuka for emerging as the MVP of the recent Premium Live Event. The latter's injury forced WWE to pull her from the Queen of the Ring tourney this week on RAW. She was replaced by Dakota Kai in a match against Lyra Valkyria. She added a few words of her own to backup the statement:

"True story. One of the toughest humans I have ever met. Love for doing everything and working through all her pain with a smile on her face and never ever complaining," wrote Jax.

In another post, Nia Jax continued talking about The Empress and stated that she makes sure that she leaves everything in the ring albeit working through pain:

"Also, has been working live events and TV every single week in pain. Traveling the world with brutal flights and bus rides, and gave 1000 percent every night for the fans! @WWEAsuka is the best!!!"

Nia Jax is a controversial superstar predominantly owing to her previous stint in WWE, when she was known for being a stiff worker. However, since her comeback to the promotion in September 2023, The Irresistible Force has proved naysayers wrong with her remarkable and nuanced performances as a heel.

It even earned her a main event match at Elimination Chamber: Perth in February, against Rhea Ripley.

Asuka opens up about her battle with media hatred and how WWE has her back

In multiple lengthy tweets on X last year, Asuka spoke in depth about how the Japanese media hated her because she never flirted with them like many others did. Instead, she just kept grinding. All the while as a freelancer.

She even name-dropped STARDOM, claiming that the organization was formed solely to destroy her. However, once she moved to the United States, things changed for the better. Her "comrades in arms" in WWE are Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Triple H, among others.

"The media could not bring me down when I came to America. They must have really wanted me to fail. I am used to it because I have been fighting my critics alone since my days in Japan. But now that I am here, I have comrades in arms. Charlotte, Becky, HHH and... I've walked alone in the wilderness all my life, and here I have an oasis. To the Asuka antis, I say, beat me up on the Internet all you want. I grab everything."

Asuka is an accomplished veteran of the wrestling industry, who had a notable undefeated run in NXT before she moved to the main roster. It continued until Charlotte Flair ended her streak at WrestleMania 34.

