WWE star Nia Jax retorts to "F**k you Nia" chants in Europe

Suffice it to say that Nia Jax's WWE return in September 2023, after having been released two years prior, has been nothing short of spectacular so far.

The 39-year-old's heel work has earned her a few world title shots in the last eight months, including one that headlined Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia this year. Jax lost to the Aussie Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley, on the latter's home turf.

While not part of Backlash France, Nia Jax worked during the Europe tour, and she took to Instagram recently to talk about it. She traveled through Italy, Austria, and France. However, according to The Irresistible Force, none of the places were worth visiting as everything smelt bad and people held up banners with derogatory remarks directed towards the WWE Superstar.

"Went to Italy, Austria and France. It was all a blur…didn’t see anything much outside of planes, busses and arenas. Got a couple “F**k you Nia” greetings, everywhere we went smelled like an armpit or a fart," wrote Nia Jax.

You can check out her post below:

Sitting on the bench for Backlash France is only a minor speed bump for The Irresistible Force, who will now be working exclusively on Friday Night SmackDown after being drafted from Monday Night RAW recently.

A full-time WWE run was not in the cards for Nia Jax when she made a one-off appearance at Royal Rumble 2023

At Royal Rumble 2023, Nia Jax surprised fans and her contemporaries when she marched to the ring entering the Women's Rumble Match at number 30. The cameo was followed up only by September later that year on WWE programming.

Speaking on After The Bell in October 2023, Nia Jax revealed that she expected the Rumble to be her cousin Tamina Snuka's final match. This prompted her to make a one-night-only return to WWE:

"So you obviously know my cousin Tamina," Nia Jax began. "She was just like, ‘I don’t know sis, this might be my last Rumble.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh no. Is it your last Rumble? I would love to be a part of it.’ Because they had asked me the previous year at just newly released, they had asked me to return for the Rumble, and I said with a very expletive no."

She then elaborated on how it came about with the help of backstage producer and former WWE Superstar TJ Wilson. However, Jax did not get to work the match the way she expected to. There was no spot with Tamina, and she got tossed over the top rope in less than two minutes.

But the incident did something to lift her spirits. The Irresistible Force joined Wilson and Natalya to do cardio and lose weight, with the intention of gaining more mobility. She finally returned to the Stamford-based promotion looking fitter and meaner than ever.