WWE Superstar Nia Jax says she is happy to show a new "side" with her return (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Nia Jax believes her return to the company has showcased a new side of herself, one which she is happy to show her fans.

After being released from the company in November 2021, Nia took some time off from the squared circle. She returned to the company at the 2023 Royal Rumble with renewed vigor and soon made a full-fledged return to the roster on the September 11 episode of RAW.

Speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda's Emily Mae, Nia Jax commented on her return to the brand. She also stated that she was happy to be facing the newer talents who she had not faced before.

"It's been incredible. I am actually like happy that people get to see this side. I feel like my first time around I wasn't as focused and I was in a different mindset, and now I am in a better place. So it's been really good. I am actually loving the fact that there is new talent that I haven't got to work with that I get to work with now so this has been cool." [1:32 onwards]

Check out the full video below:

Nia Jax has previously commented on the delay in her return to WWE

According to Nia Jax, her return apparently hinged upon how her 2023 Royal Rumble appearance went.

Speaking with Haus of Wrestling's Nick Hausman, the 39-year-old superstar stated that she was unsure about coming back full-time:

“You know, I wasn’t quite sure,” she replied. “I think the Rumble was just like a toe in the water to see how it felt. And then it felt great. You know? I felt the energy, and of course, the WWE Universe is just intoxicating. And so I thought, you know, I’m gonna get back in the ring and get back in shape and then come back," she said.

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Nia after WWE Royal Rumble.

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Rhea Ripley explains how a Triple H vs. Ric Flair match got her into wrestling

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.