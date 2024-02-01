Nia Jax reveals the reason behind her delayed WWE return

Nia Jax has been dominant as of late in WWE and recently shared why it took so long for her to for to return the company.

Jax was let go by the promotion in 2021 but made a surprise appearance in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match as the 30th entrant. Several female stars put their rivalries aside to team up and throw The Irresistible Force out of the Royal Rumble. She then disappeared from WWE television before interfering in the Women's World Championship match between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez on the September 11, 2023 edition of RAW.

Speaking with Haus of Wrestling's Nick Hausman, The Irresistible Force revealed why it took so long for her to return to the company following her appearance in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble. Jax stated that she was initially unsure about returning but vowed to get back in shape after her cameo in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match:

“You know, I wasn’t quite sure,” she replied. “I think the Rumble was just like a toe in the water to see how it felt. And then it felt great. You know? I felt the energy, and of course, the WWE Universe is just intoxicating. And so I thought, you know, I’m gonna get back in the ring and get back in shape and then come back," she said. [H/T: Haus of Wrestling]

Bill Apter pitches a rivalry between Nia Jax and Jade Cargill

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter stated that he wanted to see a rivalry between Nia Jax and Jade Cargill ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2024.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show last October, Bill Apter suggested that Jade Cargill become the first woman to slam Jax in WWE. Cargill happened to Body Slam Jax over the top rope this past Saturday night during the Women's Royal Rumble match:

"She (Jade Cargill) could be the first lady to slam Nia Jax to make a really big impact because she's got that whole muscle-building thing going on, that power. And Nia Jax is destroying everybody, so if they want to bring her fairly quickly, that would be a hell of a thing," said Bill Apter. [0:30 - 0:58]

Expand Tweet

Nia Jax warned Bayley that Rhea Ripley would not make it to WrestleMania 40 as the Women's World Champion this past Monday night on WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for Ripley and Jax in the weeks ahead.

Would you like to see Jax capture a title in 2024? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here