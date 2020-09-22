Controversial finish to RETRIBUTION's debut match on RAW, names of members revealed

WWE made significant strides in the RETRIBUTION storyline on RAW, and it was certainly not the fans would have expected.

As we had reported earlier, this week's episode of RAW opened with the five core members of RETRIBUTION getting unmasked. However, the members' identity wasn't outrightly revealed as they still had masks on them; for example, Dominik Dijakovic had a mask inspired by Bane from Batman. RETRIBUTION also confirmed that they had signed WWE contracts.

Moving on, RETRIBUTION was involved in several backstage segments in which they continued to wreak havoc. They challenged The Hurt Business to a match, and it didn't take time for RETRIBUTION's debut match to be booked as the main event of Monday Night RAW.

RETRIBUTION debut in the main event of RAW

The main event finally came after a really weird episode of RAW but it about to get even more ridiculous. The three male members of RETRIBUTION were involved in the match, and WWE announced their names, and they were hilarious.

Dominik Dijakovic was introduced as T-Bar, Dio Maddin as Mace, and the third masked member, who seems to be Shane Thorne, was called Slapjack. Yes, SLAPJACK! Even the commentators found it hard not to laugh whenever they mentioned Slapjack.

The six-man tag team main event was predictable as it ended controversially with The Hurt Business winning via DQ. The finish had Slapjack locked in a Hurt Lock courtesy of Bobby Lashley. T-Bar broke up the submission with a cheap shot, and the referee called for the bell.

Advertisement

More masked RETRIBUTION members hit the ring after the match, and they all ambushed The Hurt Business.

Drew McIntyre then led a group of Superstars out to the ring, and a massive brawl broke out. The entire RAW roster cleared the ring before Randy Orton showed up and laid out the WWE Champion with an RKO. RAW ended with Randy Orton standing over Drew McIntyre.

Out of the chaos emerges a Viper.



Are we looking at the 1️⃣4️⃣-TIME World Champion come this Sunday at #WWEClash of Champions? #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/rPeQFQaVip — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 22, 2020

In case you haven't noticed yet, Mia Yim, Mercedes Martinez, Dio Maddin, Dominik Djiakovic, and Shane Thorne are the five core members of RETRIBUTION.

The male members' ridiculous names have been revealed only makes us imagine what the WWE may have store for Yim and Martinez.

What are your thoughts about RETRIBUTION's in-ring debut and the new names? Don't hold back in the comments section.