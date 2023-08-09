Controversial finish sees legendary 15-time champion confront Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio after WWE title match

After WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio's match ended in a controversial manner, he and Rhea Ripley were confronted by a 15-time champion. The star in question is Rey Mysterio.

A couple of weeks ago, Dominik Mysterio shocked the world when he beat Wes Lee for the NXT North American Championship. Since then, he has defended the title on a regular basis, to everyone's surprise.

Recently, he had a backstage confrontation with Dragon Lee which resulted in the latter challenging him to a title match. Dominik accepted the challenge, and the match was set for the latest edition of the show.

However, last week, Rey Mysterio informed his son and Rhea Ripley that he would be at ringside in Dragon Lee's corner for their match tonight. The enticing affair was marred with interference from Rhea Ripley, who tossed Dom's title into the ring to distract the referee before hitting Lee with her Women's World Title. This resulted in Dom getting the pinfall victory.

Following the match, Rey confronted Dominik Mysterio about him using nefarious means to win, which made Rhea get in his face. Lyra Valkyria came to Rey's aid and attacked Rhea Ripley as they both retreated.

It seems that the presence of Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio was not enough to prevent Dominik and Rhea Ripley from using underhanded tactics to win. It remains to be seen who will challenge Dom next for the title.

