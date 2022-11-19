Controversial former WWE CEO Vince McMahon's documentary given a release date

Former CEO Vince McMahon will appear in a two-hour documentary focussing on him in December.

McMahon stepped down from his position and retired from WWE in July following alleged misconduct and an affair with a former WWE employee. According to the Wall Street Journal report, the former WWE boss agreed to pay a former employee a whopping $3 million in hush money.

Today, Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Newsletter Observer reported that McMahon's two-hour documentary, "The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon," will air on the VICE network on December 13 at 9 pm ET. The documentary was initially set for a premiere on October 18th, but they moved the release date because of WWE's NXT and AEW's Dynamite going head-to-head the same day.

WrestleWorld @ItsWrestleWorld



The film is being presented by



#VinceMcMahon #VICETV @VICETV ’s documentary covering the career of @VinceMcMahon titled “The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon” will premiere Tuesday, December 13th at 9pm ET.The film is being presented by @DarkSideOfRing and will run head to head with @WWENXT on @USA_Network .@VICETV’s documentary covering the career of @VinceMcMahon titled “The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon” will premiere Tuesday, December 13th at 9pm ET. The film is being presented by @DarkSideOfRing and will run head to head with @WWENXT on @USA_Network. #VinceMcMahon #VICETV https://t.co/TAfxbcngqd

Reports by the Wrestling Observer also suggest that Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez have been interviewed for "The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon."

The former WWE CEO will also feature in a story created by HBO Real Sports. Besides the programs mentioned above, an unauthorized book on McMahon will also be released in the spring.

Triple H giving fans what they want after Vince McMahon's retirement

In the wake of McMahon's exit from WWE, his daughter Stephanie McMahon filled his shoes. WWE Board of Directors appointed Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan as the company's co-CEOs of the company. Meanwhile, Triple H returned as the Head of Creative and was later promoted to Chief Content Officer.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “We use the term all the time in the business ‘Chocolate and Vanilla’. I want chocolate, you want vanilla, one of us has to pick a flavour.



He (Vince McMahon) would always pick the flavour.



Now its my turn to pick the flavour”



- Triple H

(via BT Sport) “We use the term all the time in the business ‘Chocolate and Vanilla’. I want chocolate, you want vanilla, one of us has to pick a flavour. He (Vince McMahon) would always pick the flavour. Now its my turn to pick the flavour”- Triple H(via BT Sport) https://t.co/KKJ0SS16EY

Following McMahon's departure, The Game has been responsibly carrying the company's weight on his shoulders, signifying impressive changes for WWE.

Since Triple H took over the creative role in the Stamford-based promotion, the WWE Universe has witnessed several massive returns from superstars and visionary storylines on television.

What do you think of McMahon's upcoming documentary? Sound off in the comment section below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Click here to find out who Drew McIntyre thinks will win the Royal Rumble. She's a real powerhouse!

Poll : 0 votes